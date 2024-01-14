Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 315 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.31. 11,461,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,902,221. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

