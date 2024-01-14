Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 625 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,258. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $167.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

