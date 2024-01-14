Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.15

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and traded as high as $70.47. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 2,689 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 6.04%. Research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

