L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after acquiring an additional 767,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX opened at $207.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

