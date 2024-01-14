Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $171.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.09.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $193.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.84. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,098,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

