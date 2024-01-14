Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.11.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

