LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

NASDAQ:LVTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 8,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,059. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 557.33% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

