Leisure Capital Management Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.3% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,172 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $213,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.67.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.16. 5,003,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $503.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.66. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

