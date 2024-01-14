Leisure Capital Management Purchases 139 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.5% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

QCOM traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,546,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

