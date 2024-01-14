Live Oak Investment Partners Purchases 94 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Live Oak Investment Partners increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.0% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 0.9 %

FDX traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $183.59 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.17.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.