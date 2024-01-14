Live Oak Investment Partners Purchases New Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,681,000 after buying an additional 1,969,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,096,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,247. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

