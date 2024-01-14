Live Oak Investment Partners Sells 783 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Live Oak Investment Partners cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,742,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,128,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

