Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Down 25.4% in December

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 159,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.52 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4,153.13% and a negative return on equity of 901.79%. Analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $2.80 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

Further Reading

