LUKSO Price Reaches $10.69 on Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $10.69 or 0.00024917 BTC on popular exchanges. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $198.86 million and $572,038.54 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso.

LUKSO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO (LYXE) is a blockchain for digital lifestyle, intersecting fashion, gaming, design, and social media. Created by Fabian Vogelsteller, it aims to bring blockchain to the masses through smart contract-based blockchain, industry standards, and decentralized applications. LYX is the native cryptocurrency of LUKSO, used for transaction fees and staking. LYXe is LYX’s representation on the Ethereum Blockchain, released through the Reversible ICO (rICO). The rICO allows you to buy LYXe over time, with the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Un-bought LYXe can be returned for corresponding ETH.”

