Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned about 0.30% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 414,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 336,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 292,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 245,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 580,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

