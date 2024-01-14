Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BALL. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. 1,090,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.