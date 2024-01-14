Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned about 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 215.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,701. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

