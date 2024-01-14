Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $2.68 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.13. 1,329,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,726. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $139.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

