Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $7.96 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 10.4% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DexCom by 11.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 42,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.00. 3,646,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,672. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.