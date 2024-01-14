Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.70. 5,549,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,811. The stock has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average is $116.09.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

