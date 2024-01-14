Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,990 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 61.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in DoorDash by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 165.4% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $264,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,021 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $7,002,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $264,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,806,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,700 shares of company stock valued at $56,340,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE:DASH traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $104.13. 2,579,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $106.19.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.