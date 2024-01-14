Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 11,255 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned 0.61% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 189,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 400,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,009. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

