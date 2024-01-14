Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 6,270 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. 7,622,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

