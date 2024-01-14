Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,090 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $19,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $259,080,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $123,951,000. Amundi grew its position in Workday by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after buying an additional 537,196 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $84,913,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.24. 1,891,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.17, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $283.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.