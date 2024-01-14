Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 16,706 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 991.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDO remained flat at $25.33 during trading hours on Friday. 481,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.