MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Down 25.2% in December

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 709,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.23. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

