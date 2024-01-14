Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Trading 2.2% Higher

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.92. 88,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 231,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Maison Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48.

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

