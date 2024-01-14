Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

SHEL stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

