Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $1,565,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.4 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

