Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $656,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,032.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $981.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $907.83. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $659.59 and a 52 week high of $1,033.81.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,030 shares of company stock valued at $149,319,412 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.86.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

