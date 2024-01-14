Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

