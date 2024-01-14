Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.53. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 44,768 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -14.28%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $66,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,515,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,704.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Randall Tauscher bought 20,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $48,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $66,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,515,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,704.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 147,310 shares of company stock valued at $358,802 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 587,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

