MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
MediaAlpha Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $680.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.13. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $17.01.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
