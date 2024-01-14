MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $680.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.13. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $17.01.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediaAlpha Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 34.9% during the second quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,816 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 428.7% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 171,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 138,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 6.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 407,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 24,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

