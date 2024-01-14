Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,736,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,061,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $300.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

