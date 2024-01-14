Mercury Systems’ (MRCY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,916.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 64,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,375.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,035,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,884,523.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,916.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640 and sold 4,431 shares worth $170,963. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 152,712 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 411.6% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,242,000 after buying an additional 116,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

