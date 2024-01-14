Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,785 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.07% of Tapestry worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Tapestry Stock Down 3.5 %

Tapestry stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

