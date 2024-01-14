Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $136.65 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $156.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.28.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

