Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Increased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $377.06. The firm has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.