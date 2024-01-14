Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock opened at $374.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $377.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

