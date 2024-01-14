Metahero 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $691,399.49 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Metahero has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $25.10 million and $691,399.49 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

