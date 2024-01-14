Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Hits $1.30 on Major Exchanges

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00003015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $81.41 million and approximately $61,407.85 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.31880612 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $67,419.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

