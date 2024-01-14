MetisDAO Trading 41.1% Higher Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $516.46 million and approximately $44.62 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $112.92 or 0.00263153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00018781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,856.68 or 0.99875190 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011345 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 105.89406807 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $29,089,742.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.