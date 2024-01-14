Mina (MINA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $45.85 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $45.85 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002804 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,114,387,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,034,128,792 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,114,187,932.8400393 with 1,033,841,939.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.21218639 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $58,920,494.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.