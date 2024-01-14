Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.36

Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.36 and traded as high as $7.87. Mistras Group shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 74,416 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $235.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $179.35 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP John Anthony Smith sold 10,018 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $63,013.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,518 shares in the company, valued at $594,518.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,220 shares of company stock worth $35,696 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

