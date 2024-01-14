Mitchell Gendel Purchases 5,400 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mitchell Gendel purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,098.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 188,596 shares in the company, valued at $352,674.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tilray Trading Down 1.6 %

TLRY opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tilray by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

