Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 0.8 %

SRE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. 3,123,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,343. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.