Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,238 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,658,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443,110. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.