Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $718,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 260.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Nucor Stock Up 0.4 %

NUE stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,353. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average is $162.89.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

