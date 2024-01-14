Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 101 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.71. 3,018,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

