Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 641 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,771,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,038,000 after acquiring an additional 348,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 74,344,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,872,952. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $259.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

